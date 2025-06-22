State Department Urges Americans Abroad to Stay Informed Amid Global Tensions

WASHINGTON, D.C. — At a press briefing on June 20, 2025, the U.S. Department of State addressed ongoing global concerns affecting American citizens abroad. The briefing included important updates regarding travel advisories, emergency assistance, and the State Department’s response to recent international conflicts.

Press spokesperson Tammy Bruce emphasized the safety and security of Americans as the highest priority of the State Department. She urged all travelers to enroll in the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP) to receive real-time updates. American citizens traveling or residing overseas should monitor travel.state.gov for essential emergency contact information.

Bruce also announced a new crisis intake form available via the State Department’s website. This tool aims to assist U.S. citizens in Israel and Iran seeking departure assistance, although she clarified that the government does not anticipate arranging direct evacuations from Iran.

“Over 25,000 individuals have sought guidance on the evolving situations in Israel, the West Bank, and Iran,” Bruce stated, underlining the department’s outreach efforts amid ongoing regional tensions. She highlighted the recent hostage release of Edan Alexander, emphasizing the U.S. commitment to its citizens.

The press briefing also touched on a significant diplomatic milestone. Bruce announced that Secretary of State Marco Rubio would witness the signing of a peace agreement between the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Rwanda on June 27, following extensive negotiations.

In a nod to historical events, Bruce noted the significance of Juneteenth, commemorating the emancipation of enslaved individuals in Texas in 1865. “This day stands as a powerful reminder of resilience and freedom,” she said, reflecting on its importance to the nation.

When asked about ongoing conflicts involving U.S. citizens, Bruce refrained from disclosing specific numbers of citizens in need of assistance due to national security concerns. She reiterated the State Department’s focus on keeping Americans informed while navigating the complexities of international relations. “Our approach is about ensuring we are there for every American who needs us,” Bruce concluded, inviting further inquiries from the press.