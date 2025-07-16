Deportation Flight to Eswatini Marks New Immigration Policy Shift

WASHINGTON – The U.S. Department of Homeland Security announced on July 15, 2025, that a deportation flight carrying migrants from various countries has landed in Eswatini, following a significant ruling by the U.S. Supreme Court.

In late June, the Supreme Court lifted restrictions, allowing the Trump administration to deport migrants to third countries without giving them an opportunity to demonstrate potential harms they might face. This ruling marked a victory for the government’s aggressive push for mass deportations.

Tricia McLaughlin, a spokeswoman for the Department of Homeland Security, stated that the flight to Eswatini transported individuals whose home nations refused to accept them due to the severity of their crimes. She detailed that deportees included individuals from Vietnam, Jamaica, Laos, Cuba, and Yemen, all convicted of serious offenses such as child rape and murder.

Earlier in July, a high-ranking official in the Trump administration revealed a memo stating that U.S. immigration officials could swiftly deport migrants to countries outside of their homelands with as little as six hours’ notice. Generally, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) waits at least 24 hours after notifying an individual before proceeding with deportation.

The memo, signed by acting ICE director Todd Lyons, designated that in exigent circumstances, the agency could expedite removals to “third countries,” provided the deportees were given a chance to consult with an attorney.

It also indicated that migrants could be sent to nations ensuring that they would not face persecution or torture, bypassing further procedures. This policy suggests that the Trump administration may move quickly in its immigration enforcement efforts.

Human rights advocates have expressed concerns regarding due process and other issues linked to the current immigration policies, which the administration has positioned as efforts to enhance domestic security.