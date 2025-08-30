Deportivo Alaves Hosts Atletico Madrid in Key La Liga Showdown

VITORIA-GASTEIZ, Spain — Deportivo Alaves is set to host Atletico Madrid at Estadio Mendizorroza Saturday at 8:00 am PT (11:00 am ET), as both clubs aim to improve their start to the La Liga season.

Deportivo Alaves has shown signs of progress under coach Claudio Giraldez after narrowly avoiding relegation last season. They kicked off this campaign with a thrilling 2-1 victory against newly-promoted Levante, but faltered in their next game, falling 1-0 to Real Betis.

“We want to build on our early victory and continue improving our style of play,” said Giraldez. Alaves hopes to capitalize on their home advantage, having avoided defeat against Atletico in their last two meetings.

Conversely, Atletico Madrid, under the leadership of Diego Simeone, has struggled in their opening matches. They began the season with a 2-1 loss against Espanyol and managed only a 1-1 draw against Elche last weekend, leaving fans frustrated.

“We need to find our rhythm quickly; this is not what we expect from ourselves,” remarked Simeone. Fitness concerns plague Atletico as new signing Alex Baena is doubtful, along with key defender Jose María Gimenez.

Alaves aims to maintain their positive momentum, while Atletico looks to avoid a third consecutive game without a win. The match promises to be an exciting encounter, showcasing the desire of both teams to prove themselves early in the season.

Fans in the United States can watch the match live on ESPN Deportes and stream it on Fubo. Tune in to catch what could be a significant match for both sides in this season’s La Liga.