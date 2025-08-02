Deportivo Cali Se Prepara Para Enfrentar a Llaneros en Liga Betplay

PALMIRA, Colombia – Deportivo Cali will take on Llaneros FC on Saturday, August 2, 2025, at 2:00 p.m. in a crucial match in the Liga Betplay 2025-II at the Palmaseca Stadium. The Azucareros come into this match full of confidence after securing a 3-2 away victory against Atlético Bucaramanga, marking their first win under coach Alberto Gamero.

Coach Gamero will be able to count on his new striker, Fernando Mimbacas, who was presented a few weeks ago and has been adapting to the team. Mimbacas, a 23-year-old Uruguayan forward, is seen as a key component in attack. His addition aims to bolster the squad as they strive for a second league win.

Llaneros FC, on the other hand, arrives with a fresh victory under their belt after defeating Millonarios as visitors, scoring on their only shot on target. Coach Gamero will be wary of their strong squad, which includes players like Daniel Mantilla, who previously played for Deportivo Cali.

In their last encounter, Deportivo Cali managed to defeat Llaneros thanks to Javier Reina‘s solitary strike just 15 minutes into the match. Both teams are looking for three points to enhance their standings in the tournament.

The match promises to be exciting, featuring players eager to secure victory. With Deportivo Cali in 10th place with five points, a win could push them into the top eight, while Llaneros sits in second place with eight points. The atmosphere is set for a spirited clash on the field.