Deportivo Cali Seeks First Win Against Strong Fortaleza in BetPlay Match

PALMIRA, Colombia — Deportivo Cali faces Fortaleza CEIF on Thursday, July 24, at 8:10 PM in the third round of the Liga BetPlay 2025-2. The match is crucial for Cali, which has yet to secure a victory this semester.

After two matches, Deportivo Cali has accumulated only one point, following a 0-2 loss to Junior and a scoreless draw with Envigado. Coach Alberto Gamero emphasized the need for offensive improvements. “We aim to increase our attacking volume and score goals, as those are essential for winning,” he said during a press conference.

Fortaleza, on the other hand, arrives with a perfect record, having won both of its matches so far, including a recent 2-1 victory over Once Caldas. This strong performance positions them among the leaders of the tournament.

Gamero has confirmed a healthy roster, with all players available for selection. He hinted at possible starting lineup changes, including the introduction of new signings Marco Espíndola and Fernando Mimbacas in the near future. There is also anticipation surrounding Avilés Hurtado, who could make an impact as part of the attack.

The match will take place at the Estadio Deportivo Cali, with officiating from Lizmair Suárez. Fans can catch the action live on Win Sports and Win+ platforms.

All eyes are on Deportivo Cali as they seek their first win of the season. “The team is fully committed, and we are working hard to improve,” said defender Andrés Correa, illustrating the team’s focus heading into the match.