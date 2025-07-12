Deportivo Pasto Hosts Tolima in BetPlay League Opener

Pasto, Colombia — Deportivo Pasto takes on Deportes Tolima today, July 12, at 2 p.m. at the Estadio La Libertad. This match marks the first day of the Liga BetPlay 2025-II season.

Pasto, known as ‘Los Volcánicos’, is eager for a strong start to the tournament and aims to secure a new title for its fans. The opening match of this second-semester league featured Atlético Nacional defeating Once Caldas 3-1, setting a competitive tone for the season.

The goals in the Nacional match came quickly, with Joan Castro scoring first in the 13th minute after a brilliant play from Marino Hinestroza. Despite Dayro Moreno of Once Caldas having opportunities, he was unable to score.

As the match between Pasto and Tolima begins, fans will watch closely as both teams strive for success. The starting lineups reveal the strategic choices by each team’s coaches: Camilo Ayala for Pasto and Lucas González for Tolima. Deportivo Pasto’s lineup features goalkeeper Víctor Cabezas, with defenders Franco and Villa, while Tolima counters with Cristopher Fiermarín in goal, among others.

Live updates on the game are available as the action unfolds. Both teams will be looking for a strong start in the 2025 season. The excitement builds as Pasto aims to establish an early lead.