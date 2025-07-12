Sports
Deportivo Pasto Hosts Tolima in BetPlay League Opener
Pasto, Colombia — Deportivo Pasto takes on Deportes Tolima today, July 12, at 2 p.m. at the Estadio La Libertad. This match marks the first day of the Liga BetPlay 2025-II season.
Pasto, known as ‘Los Volcánicos’, is eager for a strong start to the tournament and aims to secure a new title for its fans. The opening match of this second-semester league featured Atlético Nacional defeating Once Caldas 3-1, setting a competitive tone for the season.
The goals in the Nacional match came quickly, with Joan Castro scoring first in the 13th minute after a brilliant play from Marino Hinestroza. Despite Dayro Moreno of Once Caldas having opportunities, he was unable to score.
As the match between Pasto and Tolima begins, fans will watch closely as both teams strive for success. The starting lineups reveal the strategic choices by each team’s coaches: Camilo Ayala for Pasto and Lucas González for Tolima. Deportivo Pasto’s lineup features goalkeeper Víctor Cabezas, with defenders Franco and Villa, while Tolima counters with Cristopher Fiermarín in goal, among others.
Live updates on the game are available as the action unfolds. Both teams will be looking for a strong start in the 2025 season. The excitement builds as Pasto aims to establish an early lead.
Recent Posts
- Trump Threatens 30% Tariff on EU and Mexican Imports
- Trump Proposes U.S. Arms Sales to Europe for Ukraine
- Jonathan Milan Ends Italian Victory Drought in Tour de France Stage Eight
- Durango’s Sepp Kuss Struggles in Tour de France Stages 7 and 8
- Iranian President Injured in Israeli Airstrike During Emergency Meeting
- UPS Faces Challenges Amid Corporate Overhaul and Market Concerns
- Panthers Open NHL Season Against Blackhawks in Tripleheader
- Giants Camp Features Chris Manhertz’s Lessons for Young Athletes
- AI Stocks Show Potential Amid Market Recovery
- Microsoft Shares Reach $491.09 Amid Growth Potential
- QuantumScape Shares Surge as Company Advances EV Battery Technology
- Bollinger Shipyards to Build Rocket Landing Platform for Rocket Lab
- Ravindra Jadeja and Brydon Carse Clash During Lord’s Test
- 49ers Prepare for Possible Departures After 2025 Season
- Schwab ETF SCHD Shows Steady Growth Amid Market Analysis
- Archer Aviation Stock Surges as eVTOL Market Grows
- Joby Aviation’s eVTOL Aircraft Faces Challenges as Investors Await Growth
- Rafael Nadal Scores Hole-in-One Amidst Golf Championship Prep
- AMC Entertainment Boosted by Bullish Wedbush Upgrade
- JPMorgan Chase to Report Strong Q2 Earnings This Week