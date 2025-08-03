Deportivo Pereira Hosts Once Caldas in Historic Clásico Match

PEREIRA, COLOMBIA — Deportivo Pereira faces Once Caldas in the 223rd edition of the Clásico del Eje on Sunday, August 3, at the Hernán Ramírez Villegas stadium.

The match kicks off at 2:00 PM local time, as both teams seek critical points in the Liga BetPlay. Pereira currently sits in 15th place while Once Caldas is just above them in 17th position.

Jhon Largacha put Pereira ahead with a stunning long-range shot just three minutes into the game, marking an explosive start to the clash.

Fans expect a passionate encounter, as the rivalry ignites emotions in both sets of supporters. Despite their current standings, both teams have the capability of delivering an entertaining match.

Pereira’s recent form has been inconsistent, especially after suffering a 1-0 loss to Alianza FC. Conversely, Once Caldas recently showed promise with a dominant 6-0 victory over Patriotas in the Copa, although they struggled to translate that momentum in the Liga.

Pereira’s likely formation is 4-4-2, featuring goalkeeper Salvador Ichazo, defenders Jordy Monroy, Santiago Aguilar, and Edwin Velasco, and attackers such as Carlos Darwin Quintero and Yúber Quiñones. Coach Rafael Dudamel leads the team.

Once Caldas, with a 4-2-3-1 setup, will rely on goalkeeper James Aguirre and key players such as Dayro Moreno, who is a historic scorer in this rivalry with 19 goals.

The match promises to be a battle for survival in the league, with both teams eager to improve their standings. Fans can follow the action live via streaming services.