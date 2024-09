Député Youri Chassin quitte la CAQ pour siéger comme indépendant

Times News Global is a dynamic online news portal dedicated to providing comprehensive and up-to-date news coverage across various domains including politics, business, entertainment, sports, security, features, opinions, environment, education, technology and global. affairs. Our commitment lies in sharing news that is based on factual accuracy, credibility, verifiability, authority and depth of research. We pride ourselves on being a distinctive media organization, guided by the principles enshrined in Article 19 of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. Made up of a team of ordinary people driven by an unwavering dedication to uncovering the truth, we publish news without bias or intimidation.