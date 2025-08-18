Deputy CM Advocates Digital Voter List to Strengthen Democracy

Shimla, India — Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri emphasized the collective responsibility of citizens in safeguarding democracy during a press conference on Tuesday. He highlighted the necessity of maintaining authentic voter lists and ensuring free and fair elections as crucial components of democratic processes.

Agnihotri voiced strong support for a ‘Digital Voter List’ initiative, proposed by the leader of the opposition in the Lok Sabha. He described it as a vital resolution not merely for political parties, but for protecting the constitution and enhancing transparency in elections. “Any disturbance in election processes undermines democracy,” he said, reinforcing the urgency of addressing electoral integrity.

He added, “A digital voter list will foster transparency and accountability, increasing citizen trust in our democratic processes.” Agnihotri appealed to citizens to join the campaign, encouraging participation through a specified website and a missed call service.

“This is not just the fight of one political party but a struggle for the whole nation,” Agnihotri asserted, urging every citizen to engage actively and strengthen democracy. His comments come amidst ongoing debates around electoral reforms and the integrity of voter rolls in India.