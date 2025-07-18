Derby County Squad Includes New Faces Ahead of Pre-Season Training Camp

DERBY, England – The Derby County squad arrived in Austria on Monday afternoon for their pre-season training camp, featuring all four of the club’s new signings and one returning player.

Head coach John Eustace‘s group will spend several days preparing for their friendly match against Red Bull Salzburg, scheduled for Friday, July 18, at 5 p.m. BST. The camp includes a mix of experienced players and youngsters eager to prove themselves.

Among the new signings is striker Carlton Morris, who joined from Luton Town. Also making the trip are former Blackburn players Danny Batth and Andi Weimann, along with goalkeeper Richard O’Donnell. Key returning players such as Ebou Adams, Matt Clarke, and Craig Forsyth are included as well.

A highlight of the squad is Curtis Nelson, who is recovering from a serious knee injury that ended his season in January. Initially diagnosed with ‘severe knee damage’ following a Championship game against Watford, his presence in Austria marks a positive step in his rehabilitation.

Whether Nelson will participate fully in training or the match against Red Bull Salzburg is still uncertain. The Rams confirmed their touring party, which also features young talents such as Harry Hawkins and Charles Ebuka Agbawodikeizu.

As the team gears up for the upcoming season, the focus remains on player development and establishing a competitive spirit. The inclusion of both new and familiar players signals a promising start to Eustace’s tenure.