Derek Carr Open to NFL Return After Retirement and Media Gig

New Orleans, LA — Former NFL quarterback Derek Carr has opened the door to a possible return to professional football, just months after officially retiring due to a shoulder injury.

The 34-year-old Carr retired on May 10, 2025, while a member of the New Orleans Saints, opting against surgery to address significant degenerative changes in his rotator cuff. Despite his recent exit from the game, Carr hinted at a comeback during an interview with Dan Patrick.

“I wouldn’t say never,” Carr stated when asked about returning to the NFL. “I’ve learned that when I say never, it usually happens. For me, I’m training because I love to train. That’s going to be the rest of my life. I love to train.”

Despite his ambition, Carr clarified that he is not ready to return to the game just yet. “I throw a football every now and then with my kids and to my buddy for fun because it’s part of my rehab for my shoulder,” he said. “But I’m not coming back. Right now, today, I’m not coming back.”

Carr spent 11 seasons in the NFL, with significant contributions as the starting quarterback for the Raiders and the Saints. Last season, he threw for 2,145 yards, 15 touchdowns, and five interceptions in 10 games before injury sidelined him.

Since retiring, Carr has taken on new roles, including a position as an analyst for the NFL season opener, and he is also cultivating a new hobby in mini farming. “We’re growing our own food and our own crops in our backyard,” Carr shared, describing his efforts to grow vegetables, including watermelon and zucchini.

The Saints are currently facing challenges at quarterback, with newcomer Spencer Rattler starting after Carr’s unexpected retirement. They lost their season opener 20-13 against the Cardinals.

Carr’s ability to pivot from player to analyst, coupled with his return to physical training, leaves fans and analysts speculating about his potential return to the league.