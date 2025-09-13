Sports
Derek Carr Open to NFL Return After Retirement and Media Gig
New Orleans, LA — Former NFL quarterback Derek Carr has opened the door to a possible return to professional football, just months after officially retiring due to a shoulder injury.
The 34-year-old Carr retired on May 10, 2025, while a member of the New Orleans Saints, opting against surgery to address significant degenerative changes in his rotator cuff. Despite his recent exit from the game, Carr hinted at a comeback during an interview with Dan Patrick.
“I wouldn’t say never,” Carr stated when asked about returning to the NFL. “I’ve learned that when I say never, it usually happens. For me, I’m training because I love to train. That’s going to be the rest of my life. I love to train.”
Despite his ambition, Carr clarified that he is not ready to return to the game just yet. “I throw a football every now and then with my kids and to my buddy for fun because it’s part of my rehab for my shoulder,” he said. “But I’m not coming back. Right now, today, I’m not coming back.”
Carr spent 11 seasons in the NFL, with significant contributions as the starting quarterback for the Raiders and the Saints. Last season, he threw for 2,145 yards, 15 touchdowns, and five interceptions in 10 games before injury sidelined him.
Since retiring, Carr has taken on new roles, including a position as an analyst for the NFL season opener, and he is also cultivating a new hobby in mini farming. “We’re growing our own food and our own crops in our backyard,” Carr shared, describing his efforts to grow vegetables, including watermelon and zucchini.
The Saints are currently facing challenges at quarterback, with newcomer Spencer Rattler starting after Carr’s unexpected retirement. They lost their season opener 20-13 against the Cardinals.
Carr’s ability to pivot from player to analyst, coupled with his return to physical training, leaves fans and analysts speculating about his potential return to the league.
Recent Posts
- Mega Millions Jackpot Surges to $381 Million Ahead of Friday Drawing
- Derek Carr Open to NFL Return After Retirement and Media Gig
- Exciting New Video Games Set to Release This Fall
- Storms Expected Overnight in Southeast Wisconsin
- Fiji Tribute Concert to Draw Huge Crowd in Waikīkī This Weekend
- Navigating Legal Support After Accidents in Charlotte
- LCK Certifies New Agents for 2025-2026 Esports Cycle
- All Blacks vs. Springboks: Historic Rugby Rivalry Continues in Wellington
- Alabama Ranks High for Affordable Car Insurance Options
- 2025 MLB Playoff Race Heats Up as September Progresses
- Elon Musk Opens Up About Grimes in Kanye West Documentary
- UC Berkeley Under Investigation for Alleged Antisemitic Incidents Involving Faculty
- Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Poised for Record Opening Weekend
- Lazard Regrets Not Playing in Jets’ Opening Loss
- League of Legends Patch 25.18 Celebrates T1’s Victory
- 2025 MLB Playoff Picture Shifts as Teams Make Late-Season Push
- Kumail Nanjiani and Emily Gordon Mourn Their Beloved Cat Bagel
- UCLA’s DeShaun Foster Faces Pressure After 0-2 Start Amid Coaching Concerns
- Oregon Ducks Face Northwestern Wildcats in Big Ten Opener
- Stephen King Adaptation and Nostalgic Films Hit Theaters This Weekend