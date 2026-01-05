Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert Welcome Daughter Everley Capri

LOS ANGELES, CA — Derek Hough and his wife Hayley Erbert have welcomed their first child, a daughter named Everley Capri Hough, born on December 29, 2025. The couple shared the exciting news through a heartfelt social media post.

The couple shared a black-and-white photo of their hands holding their newborn’s tiny feet, captioned, “December 29, 2025 Everley Capri Hough. Every step of our lives has led us to you. Our hearts have been cracked wide open and our world is forever changed.” This announcement comes nearly six months after they revealed their pregnancy in July.

In July, Hayley posted a video where she and Derek embraced, showing a strip of sonogram photos to the camera. They expressed their joy with the caption, “We can’t believe the biggest thing to happen to us could be so small.” The couple, who got married in August 2023, shared their excitement for expanding their family.

Derek has voiced his eagerness to become a father in previous interviews. Speaking on the subject, he noted, “I can’t wait. I can’t wait.” He described the emotional moment he felt the baby kick for the first time, saying it changed everything for him.

Leading up to Everley’s arrival, Derek took classes with doulas and midwives to prepare for the birth, stressing the importance of knowing what to expect. He emphasized the significance of guiding and mentoring his child from birth, expressing how uplifting and transformative the experience will be for him.

In recognition of Pregnancy Loss Awareness Month in October, the couple shared their past struggles with pregnancy loss and expressed gratitude for their upcoming arrival. Hayley and Derek used their platform to honor their lost babies during this sensitive time.

Derek Hough has gained fame as a judge on “Dancing with the Stars,” while his wife, Hayley Erbert, is known for her dancing background as well. As they embrace parenthood, they are receiving well-wishes and advice from fellow stars, celebrating this new chapter in their lives.

As the couple begins their journey into parenthood, they are filled with joy and anticipation for what the future holds for their growing family.