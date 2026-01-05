Entertainment
Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert Welcome Daughter Everley Capri
LOS ANGELES, CA — Derek Hough and his wife Hayley Erbert have welcomed their first child, a daughter named Everley Capri Hough, born on December 29, 2025. The couple shared the exciting news through a heartfelt social media post.
The couple shared a black-and-white photo of their hands holding their newborn’s tiny feet, captioned, “December 29, 2025 Everley Capri Hough. Every step of our lives has led us to you. Our hearts have been cracked wide open and our world is forever changed.” This announcement comes nearly six months after they revealed their pregnancy in July.
In July, Hayley posted a video where she and Derek embraced, showing a strip of sonogram photos to the camera. They expressed their joy with the caption, “We can’t believe the biggest thing to happen to us could be so small.” The couple, who got married in August 2023, shared their excitement for expanding their family.
Derek has voiced his eagerness to become a father in previous interviews. Speaking on the subject, he noted, “I can’t wait. I can’t wait.” He described the emotional moment he felt the baby kick for the first time, saying it changed everything for him.
Leading up to Everley’s arrival, Derek took classes with doulas and midwives to prepare for the birth, stressing the importance of knowing what to expect. He emphasized the significance of guiding and mentoring his child from birth, expressing how uplifting and transformative the experience will be for him.
In recognition of Pregnancy Loss Awareness Month in October, the couple shared their past struggles with pregnancy loss and expressed gratitude for their upcoming arrival. Hayley and Derek used their platform to honor their lost babies during this sensitive time.
Derek Hough has gained fame as a judge on “Dancing with the Stars,” while his wife, Hayley Erbert, is known for her dancing background as well. As they embrace parenthood, they are receiving well-wishes and advice from fellow stars, celebrating this new chapter in their lives.
As the couple begins their journey into parenthood, they are filled with joy and anticipation for what the future holds for their growing family.
Recent Posts
- Texas Longhorns Add Tight End Michael Masunas from Transfer Portal
- Oregon Ducks Face Rutgers in Key Men’s Basketball Matchup
- Democrats Urge Impeachment Following Weekend Strikes on Venezuela
- Evacuations Ordered as Wildfire Breaks Out Near Broomfield-Boulder Line
- Trump Vetoes Bill for Colorado Drinking Water Pipeline
- Denmark Responds to Trump’s Greenland Annexation Remarks Amid Venezuelan Operations
- Top Eastern Conference Teams Clash: Knicks vs. Pistons Showdown
- Hockey Legend Bob Pulford Passes Away at 89
- Oregon’s Dakoda Fields Plans Visit to Oklahoma After Entering Transfer Portal
- Governor Newsom Extends Wildfire Safety Initiative Amid Ongoing Fire Risks
- Massive Fire at Denver Construction Site Injures Firefighter, Causes Evacuations
- NBA Trade Buzz Intensifies Ahead of February Deadline
- Crash Closes Northbound Lake Pontchartrain Causeway, Reopens After Hour
- Rocky Beers Commits to Oklahoma from Colorado State
- Trae Young’s Future with Hawks in Jeopardy as Trade Rumors Heat Up
- Ronnie Radke Files Restraining Order Against Brittany Furlan Over Harassment Claims
- Chris Jericho Poised for WWE Return After AEW Exit
- Michigan State Spartans Overcome Slow Start to Beat Cornell
- Memphis Quarterback AJ Hill Transfers to Arkansas Following Coaching Change
- Alabama Linebacker Qua Russaw Enters Transfer Portal After Injury