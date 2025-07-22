Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert Expect First Child After Health Challenges

Los Angeles, California — Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert are expecting their first child together, as they announced on social media on Tuesday, July 22. The couple shared a heartfelt video featuring Erbert displaying sonogram photos and her baby bump while embracing Hough.

“We can’t believe the biggest thing to happen to us could be so small,” Erbert, 30, captioned the post. Hough, 40, who is known for his role as a judge on ‘Dancing with the Stars,’ proposed to Erbert in June 2022 after dating for several years.

The two first met in 2014 when Erbert joined Hough’s Move Live Tour as a dancer. By July 2015, they were officially dating, and they tied the knot in August 2023 in Monterey County, California. The couple’s journey was not without struggles, as Erbert faced a health scare less than a year after their wedding.

In December 2023, during a show in Washington, D.C., Erbert became disoriented and was taken to the hospital where she was diagnosed with a cranial hematoma. Hough shared the news on social media, expressing gratitude for the medical team that helped her. “She is in stable condition,” Hough wrote at the time.

Erbert underwent an emergency craniectomy and the couple canceled their upcoming performances for her recovery. Hough described the emotional toll of the situation, saying, “I just remember laying on the hospital floor and just begging for her to stay alive.”

After a challenging recovery, Erbert returned to the stage in October 2024, performing to “Beautiful Things” by Benson Boone, captivating the audience who gave her a standing ovation. Hough praised her resilience, calling her a “beautiful miracle.”

Amid their struggles, Hough spoke positively about their marriage, saying, “Our love has just deepened, and it’s gotten stronger and better.” He also mentioned looking forward to expanding their family, stating, “We definitely want to have a family eventually.”

Now, with the joy of expecting their first child, Hough and Erbert are celebrating this new chapter in their lives, eager to embrace parenthood.