Derek Jeter Joins BetMGM as New Brand Ambassador

Las Vegas, NV – Former baseball star Derek Jeter has been named the latest brand ambassador for BetMGM, expanding the company’s roster of sports icons. Jeter, a five-time World Series champion, will be featured in a new marketing campaign called “Legendary Plays,” which aims to connect sports fans with the excitement of gaming.

As part of his role, Jeter will also make appearances at select VIP fan events and help launch a new Jeter-themed slot game. This makes him the only current or former Major League Baseball player to have an exclusive online casino game.

Jeter expressed enthusiasm about the partnership, noting, “I’ve been well aware of everything they are doing to shape the future of sports betting and online casinos.” He believes the gambling industry has transformed significantly over the past decade, adding, “It’s been kind of fun to watch, because it brings a lot of excitement to the fan base.”

Though he admits he is not a frequent gambler, Jeter appreciates how platforms like BetMGM have brought betting into the mainstream. He compares it to the rise of fantasy sports, which he believes helped change public perceptions about gambling.

Since retiring from baseball, Jeter has remained active in various pursuits, including launching The Players’ Tribune in 2014 and serving as the CEO of the Miami Marlins from 2017 to 2022. At 51, Jeter says he is not slowing down and has increased his pace, focusing on projects like Cap 2 Productions, which recently released a World Series documentary for Apple TV+.

Jeter, who has four children, is also keen on creating family-friendly content, stating, “A lot of the shows that I watch are kids shows.” He brings a desire to produce engaging content for all ages while still keeping an eye on his own aspirations.

As the 2025 Major League Baseball season approaches its All-Star Game, Jeter shared his thoughts on upcoming games but kept his future predictions close. On a sleeper team to watch, he mentioned the Detroit Tigers, stating they have been performing well even if not widely recognized.

He winked and said, “I’m just saying they’re really good,” hinting at the potential for surprises as the season progresses.