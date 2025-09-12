News
DermaRite Expands Recall of Hand Soaps Due to Bacterial Contamination
NEW JERSEY, USA — DermaRite Industries, LLC, a New Jersey-based manufacturer of medical care and skin care products, has expanded its voluntary recall of various hand soaps, cleansers, and antiseptics due to potential bacterial contamination. The updated recall was announced on September 8, following an initial recall on August 8.
In their statement, DermaRite acknowledged “the impact this situation may have caused” and expressed regret for any inconvenience. The company emphasized its commitment to maintaining the highest standards of care, stating, “Restoring full product availability is our highest priority.” They have clarified that wound care and nutritional products are not part of this recall and remain available for use.
The recall affects 16 products, including popular items such as DermaKleen antiseptic lotion soaps and Gel Rite instant gel hand sanitizers. Additional products include various moisturizing creams and skin protectants. Affected items have expiration dates ranging from July 2025 to August 2027.
DermaRite warned that the contaminated products could pose a serious risk to immunocompromised individuals, as they may contain Burkholderia cepacia, a type of bacteria capable of causing serious or even life-threatening infections. Immunocompromised individuals and those caring for them are especially at risk, while healthy individuals with minor skin lesions may also face local infections.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) notes that Burkholderia cepacia can spread through soil, water, contaminated surfaces, and person-to-person contact. Symptoms of infection can range from respiratory issues to fever and fatigue. Infections can be challenging to treat due to potential resistance to antibiotics.
DermaRite has informed distributors and customers to examine any remaining inventory and dispose of recalled products according to facility protocols. While the company has not reported any adverse reactions related to the recall, they advise anyone experiencing symptoms after using their products to consult a healthcare provider.
Customers seeking further information or assistance with the recall can reach DermaRite representative Sedgwick at 888-943-5190, Monday through Friday, between 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. EST.
