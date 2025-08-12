Health
DermaRite Recalls Soaps Over Dangerous Bacterial Contamination
RAHWAY, New Jersey — DermaRite Industries LLC has voluntarily recalled several over-the-counter soaps after a dangerous bacterial contamination was detected. The recall, announced on August 8, affects a variety of hand soaps sold nationwide and in Puerto Rico.
The company has identified Burkholderia cepacia in its products, a bacterium that can lead to serious and potentially life-threatening infections. This bacterium, often found in water and soil, can spread from person to person and is challenging to treat due to its antimicrobial resistance.
Symptoms of a Burkholderia cepacia infection include fever and fatigue. Among the recalled products are DermaKleen lotion soaps, PeriGiene antiseptic, and KleenFoam soap, totaling over a dozen items listed in the recall.
DermaRite assessed the situation and stated that the recalled soaps pose health risks to everyone, particularly those with weakened immune systems. “In healthy individuals with minor skin lesions, the use of the product will more likely result in local infections, whereas in immunocompromised individuals, the infection is more likely to spread into the bloodstream, leading to life-threatening sepsis,” the company’s news release explained.
As of the recall date, DermaRite reported they had not received any adverse reaction reports linked to the affected products. The manufacturer has reached out to its distributors and customers, urging them to stop using the recalled items.
Consumers checking for recalled products can find the brand name and lot number printed on the packaging. Anyone with questions is advised to contact the company via email.
The FDA has provided guidance for those who experience side effects from using the recalled soaps, urging them to reach out to their healthcare provider. Additionally, any adverse effects should be reported online.
