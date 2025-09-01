Derrick Henry Approaches NFL Rushing Elite as Season Begins

Baltimore, MD — Derrick Henry, the star running back for the Baltimore Ravens, is closing in on NFL history. With 1,317 rushing yards needed, Henry can become one of the top 10 career rushing leaders in the league.

As he prepares for the new season, Henry’s current total sits at 11,423 yards, comfortably ahead of other active backs by nearly 4,000 yards. The 30-year-old took inspiration from former Chargers running back LaDainian Tomlinson during his childhood. “He’s the one who really inspired me,” Henry reflected at training camp.

With his unique size—standing 6-foot-3 and weighing 250 pounds—Henry has carved a career as a powerful runner, contrasting Tomlinson’s more agile style. As he aims to climb the ranks among legends like Jim Brown and Tony Dorsett, Henry said, “It’d definitely be a surreal moment for my name to be mentioned with those legends.”

Henry’s work ethic is widely praised by coaches and teammates alike. He’s known for his intensity both in practice and during games. “The way his mentality is in a game… you kind of see the difference between a normal guy in the league and somebody that’s going to be a Hall of Famer,” commented Ravens backup running back.

Last season, Henry showed no signs of slowing down, totaling 1,921 rushing yards with a career-high average of 5.9 yards per carry. He also set a franchise record with 16 rushing touchdowns.

Ravens coach John Harbaugh noted that Henry belongs in the conversation of all-time greats alongside athletes like Brown and Walter Payton. “I think Derrick Henry is in that category,” Harbaugh stated.

As the 2025 season approaches, Henry looks to continue proving doubters wrong as some had speculated if he was past his prime. He declares, “Let my play speak for my age.”

Looking ahead, Henry’s pursuit of Emmitt Smith’s all-time rushing record of 18,355 yards may seem ambitious, yet his partnership with dual-threat quarterback Lamar Jackson offers a new dynamic for the running game.

“When I feel like it’s time, I’ll hang it up,” Henry said about his future in football. “But right now, I don’t see that anytime soon.”