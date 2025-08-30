Derrick Henry Eyes NFL History as Ravens Star Nears Milestone

Baltimore, MD — Derrick Henry, the esteemed running back for the Ravens, is on the verge of achieving a remarkable milestone in the NFL. With just 1,317 rushing yards needed to break into the top 10 all-time career rushers, Henry stands poised to join an elite group that includes legends like Jim Brown and Emmitt Smith.

This achievement would elevate Henry from his current position at No. 19 on the all-time rushing list to surpass notable Hall of Famers such as Franco Harris and Marcus Allen. Henry shared his aspiration during a recent training camp session, stating, “It’d definitely be a surreal moment for my name to be mentioned with those legends.” He is diligently working towards that goal, as he has already accumulated 11,423 rushing yards, leading all active NFL running backs.

Despite his stature of 6-foot-3 and weighing around 250 pounds, Henry’s running style closely reflects the finesse of his childhood idol, LaDainian Tomlinson, who excelled at a smaller size. Henry mentioned, “He’s the one who really inspired me. As I got older, I was like, ‘Man, I’m not LT’s size’ so I have to be a different type of back.” This transformation has proven successful, as evidenced by his impressive stats.

Last season, Henry rushed for 1,921 yards, marking the 11th most yards in a single season in NFL history and a career-best average of 5.9 yards per carry. His ability to thrive alongside quarterback Lamar Jackson significantly contributed to his resurgence, as opposing defenses could not solely focus on stopping him.

Henry’s prowess extends into the red zone. He has amassed 106 career rushing touchdowns, placing him tied for sixth all-time with Jim Brown. He scored 16 touchdowns last season alone, setting a Ravens franchise record and tying for the league lead. Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken emphasized Henry’s effectiveness in scoring situations, citing, “For his size, he plays with great vision and pad level.”

With 86 touchdowns scored inside the 20-yard line since 2000, Henry has continued to prove himself as one of the most versatile and powerful backs in the league. He remains humble despite his achievements, stating, “I pray it happens, but I’m living in the moment every day.” As he strives to break records, his focus remains on contributing to the Ravens’ current success.

Although his immediate aim is breaking into the top 10, Henry has his sights on the all-time rushing record of 18,355 yards held by Emmitt Smith, needing 6,933 yards to accomplish this feat. It could take Henry nearly six seasons at his current average of 1,269 yards a year to surpass Smith. However, with Jackson by his side and his recent performance suggesting a second prime, this goal may be more attainable than previously thought.