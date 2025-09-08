Derrick Henry: The Rise of an NFL Prodigy and Family Man

Nashville, Tennessee – Derrick Henry, the powerful running back for the NFL’s Baltimore Ravens, has made headlines since he entered the league in 2016. With multiple 1,000-yard seasons and a growing legacy, he is one of the most formidable forces on the field.

Born in Yulee, Florida, Henry faced significant challenges growing up. His grandmother, Gladys Henry, played a vital role in his early life as his primary caretaker. His parents were only teenagers when he was born, and his father, Derrick Henry Sr., dealt with numerous legal issues that kept him out of Henry’s life for much of his childhood. Throughout this tumultuous time, Henry averaged 20 arrests over the years, including serious accusations.

Henry attributes much of his work ethic and drive to the lessons he learned from his grandmother. In a heartfelt tribute following her death in 2016, he described her as his best friend and expressed gratitude for her sacrifices. “You were always working,” he recalled, “Always looking after us, providing for us.”

Henry’s journey to football stardom also includes support from his mom, Stacy Veal, who became a hemodialysis technician. She encouraged him to stay at the University of Alabama after his freshman year when he considered leaving. Talking with her made him re-evaluate his decision, leading him to excel with the Crimson Tide.

Outside of football, Henry has built a life with his girlfriend, Adrianna Rivas, whom he began dating in 2016. Rivas, a Texas native, has been a steadfast supporter throughout his career, witnessing significant moments such as his first press conference with the Ravens and celebrating contract milestones together. The couple has two daughters, Valentina and Celine, adding to the joy of their family life.

As he continues to demonstrate his talents on the field, Henry remains grounded by his family and the lessons they have instilled in him. “Always work hard,” he says, echoing his grandmother’s wisdom. “That’s what I will one day teach my kids.”