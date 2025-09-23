Derrick Henry Struggles as Titans Lose Key Game to Ravens

Nashville, TN — Running back Derrick Henry had a challenging night as the Tennessee Titans fell to the Baltimore Ravens 31-24 in a tense matchup on Sunday.

Henry fumbled the football midway through the fourth quarter while the Ravens were driving to take the lead. Baltimore recovered the loose ball and capitalized by scoring a field goal, bringing the score to 31-24.

This fumble marked Henry’s third in three games, with two of those being lost. Following the incident, Henry displayed his frustration by slamming his helmet down hard, which caused him to lose his balance and tumble into the bench.

“That’s the kind of emotion we don’t see out of Henry very often,” said a team analyst. “Sure, he gets mad, but never that visibly frustrated.”

Henry’s performance started strong with a 28-yard touchdown run in the first quarter. However, the remainder of the game proved to be tough for him, as he struggled to gain traction against the Ravens’ defense.

With three fumbles this season, Henry is currently halfway to matching his career high of six, a number he finished with in the 2022 season. The two fumbles lost this year set a new personal record for him.

As the season progresses, Henry is looking to shake off these early-season struggles and regain his form in the upcoming games.