NASHVILLE, TN — Ninth-ranked Derrick Lewis will battle 13th-ranked Tallison Teixeira in a highly anticipated UFC heavyweight bout on Saturday, July 12. The main card for UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs. Teixeira is set to begin at 9 p.m. ET at Bridgestone Arena.

Lewis, 40, is coming off a knockout victory against Rodrigo Nascimento in May. He has a record of 28 wins, 12 losses, and 1 no contest, with 15 of those wins coming by knockout, the most in UFC history. Teixeira, on the other hand, is undefeated at 8-0, with all eight of his wins finished in the first round, including a TKO against Justin Tafa during UFC 312 in February.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Teixeira enters as the favorite at -310, while Lewis is the underdog at +250. In the co-main event, Gabriel Bonfim is favored at -455 against Stephen Thompson, who is at +350.

Vithlani, an MMA expert, has a successful track record with UFC picks and believes he has identified strong bets for the Lewis vs. Teixeira bout. He previously predicted Sean O’Malley’s upset over Aljamain Sterling at UFC 292, further establishing his reputation among sports analysts.

Lewis has fought professionally since 2010, competing in various organizations including Bellator MMA and Legacy FC. His experience and power make him a formidable opponent, even as he faces younger fighters. He holds the record for the second-most wins in the heavyweight division and has been awarded five Performance of the Night honors.

Teixeira, who began his professional career in 2021, has a background in Brazilian martial arts and is a member of Team Lucas Mineiro. His rapid rise in the UFC is notable, and he aims to extend his undefeated streak against a veteran like Lewis.

As for other matches on the card, fans are eager to see well-known fighters like Thompson and Kattar, each looking for decisive wins after previous setbacks. The event promises to be a thrilling night for MMA fans, showcasing both veterans and rising stars in the UFC.

The bout has the potential to shift rankings significantly, and as both fighters prepare for this critical matchup, excitement builds for another electrifying UFC event.