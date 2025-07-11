Derrick Lewis Faces Tallison Teixeira in UFC Nashville Main Event

Nashville, Tennessee – Derrick Lewis, a two-time UFC heavyweight title challenger, faces undefeated contender Tallison Teixeira in the main event of UFC Fight Night on Saturday, July 12. The event takes place at Bridgestone Arena, with the main card starting at 9 p.m. ET, preceded by prelims at 6 p.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN+.

This marks Lewis’s first Octagon appearance of 2025 following a third-round knockout victory in May 2024. Teixeira, on the other hand, comes into the bout after a first-round knockout win at UFC 312 in February.

Lewis boasts over ten years of experience in the UFC, having fought in multiple high-stakes matches. In contrast, Teixeira has yet to enter the second round in any of his eight professional fights, raising questions about his endurance at this level. Analysts highlight Lewis’s experience as a potential game-changer in the matchup.

“Lewis fights better when he can think about the importance of these bouts,” said MMA analyst Din Thomas. “He has an unusual knack for finding the chin of taller opponents.” Former UFC fighter Anthony Smith also noted, “While Teixeira is a rising star, Lewis’s anti-wrestling skills could pose problems for him.”

The fight card also features a co-main event between Stephen Thompson and Gabriel Bonfim. Thompson, a 13-year UFC veteran, seeks to bounce back after losing four of his last five fights, while Bonfim aims to keep his perfect record intact.

Other matchups include Calvin Kattar versus Steve Garcia and Nate Landwehr against Morgan Charriere, setting the stage for an action-packed night. Fans can catch the event live on ESPN, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, and SiriusXM Fight Nation.

As the anticipation builds for UFC Nashville, many are eager to see if Lewis can capitalize on his vast experience against the rising talent of Teixeira.