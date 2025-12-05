Derrick White’s Clutch Shooting Shines for Celtics This Season

BOSTON, MA – Derrick White has established himself as a clutch performer for the Boston Celtics this season, leading the NBA in clutch three-point makes with an impressive 7-of-11 shooting in key moments. Clutch time in the league is defined as the final five minutes of a game where the point differential is five points or less.

White’s reputation as a clutch player stems from past performances, including a memorable tip-in during the 2023 Eastern Conference Finals that saved Boston’s season. This season, however, his three-point shooting in close games has set him apart, earning him accolades from fans and analysts alike.

“His ability to step up in crucial moments is remarkable,” said Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla. “He’s evolved from being known primarily for his defense to a genuine threat from beyond the arc.”

Despite facing challenges earlier in the season, White’s performance has improved significantly. His season-high scoring game of 27 points came against the Detroit Pistons, demonstrating his capability to contribute offensively when it matters most, especially with other key players injured.

Colleagues and analysts have also praised White for his holistic approach to the game. “He understands when to be aggressive and when to facilitate for others,” added Mazzulla, highlighting White’s growth as a two-way player.

As the Celtics look to continue their momentum in the season, White’s clutch performance will be crucial in their upcoming games, including a rematch against the New York Knicks at TD Garden.