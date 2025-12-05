Sports
Derrick White’s Clutch Shooting Shines for Celtics This Season
BOSTON, MA – Derrick White has established himself as a clutch performer for the Boston Celtics this season, leading the NBA in clutch three-point makes with an impressive 7-of-11 shooting in key moments. Clutch time in the league is defined as the final five minutes of a game where the point differential is five points or less.
White’s reputation as a clutch player stems from past performances, including a memorable tip-in during the 2023 Eastern Conference Finals that saved Boston’s season. This season, however, his three-point shooting in close games has set him apart, earning him accolades from fans and analysts alike.
“His ability to step up in crucial moments is remarkable,” said Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla. “He’s evolved from being known primarily for his defense to a genuine threat from beyond the arc.”
Despite facing challenges earlier in the season, White’s performance has improved significantly. His season-high scoring game of 27 points came against the Detroit Pistons, demonstrating his capability to contribute offensively when it matters most, especially with other key players injured.
Colleagues and analysts have also praised White for his holistic approach to the game. “He understands when to be aggressive and when to facilitate for others,” added Mazzulla, highlighting White’s growth as a two-way player.
As the Celtics look to continue their momentum in the season, White’s clutch performance will be crucial in their upcoming games, including a rematch against the New York Knicks at TD Garden.
Recent Posts
- Automated User Behavior Triggers Content Access Restrictions
- SEPTA Contract Negotiations Could Lead to Strike Affecting Philadelphia Schools
- Fantasy Football Expert Insights on Week 14 Tight End Picks
- Ja’Marr Chase Nears 1,000 Yards, Eyes NFL Milestone
- Tiger Woods Hosts Hero World Challenge Despite Not Competing
- Meghan Trainor’s Christmas Album Redefines Holiday Cheer
- Insights for Week 14 NFL Fantasy Showdowns
- Bills Dominate Steelers 26-7 in Crucial Week 14 Matchup
- Snowy Showdown: Bills Face Key Playoff Challenge with Star Power
- Margot Robbie Prepares for Wuthering Heights Release
- Malik Harrison Prepares for Showdown Against Former Ravens Team
- Buffalo Bills Stadium Construction Hits 75% Completion Despite Delays
- NFL Rookie Rankings: Top Players Making Impact in 2025 Season
- Browns’ QB Challenges and Future Outlook Amid Season Struggles
- Netflix Faces Challenges as It Attempts to Secure Box Office Success
- Vasco Modifies Lineup Ahead of Final Brasileirão Match Against Atlético-MG
- Bills Players Fined Following Week 13 Victory Against Steelers
- Myles Garrett Eyes NFL Sacks Record During Week 14 Matchup
- David Njoku’s Future with Browns in Jeopardy as Rookie Shines
- Real Madrid Aims for Victory Against Celta Vigo in La Liga Showdown