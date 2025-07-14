Des Moines Native Sean Gamble Selected 23rd in MLB Draft

Des Moines, Iowa — Sean Gamble, a talented baseball player from Des Moines, has made headlines as he was selected in the first round of the Major League Baseball Draft on July 13. The 6-foot-1, 188-pound infielder/outfielder was picked 23rd overall, marking a significant milestone in his athletic career.

Gamble’s journey began when he moved to IMG Academy in Florida at the age of 15. His goal was to train under some of the best coaches in the sport and elevate his game. This decision has proven invaluable, as it has helped him become one of the top prep players in the country.

Over the past few years, Gamble’s dedication and hard work have not gone unnoticed. He climbed the draft boards quickly and became one of the most sought-after college recruits. With offers from colleges nationwide, he ultimately committed to playing at Vanderbilt University. However, his talents have made him a hot commodity for MLB teams.

Heading into the draft, Gamble was listed as the 27th-best available player, according to MLB Pipeline. His impressive left-handed swing and versatile playing style have contributed to his rising stock. Multiple mock drafts even projected him as a potential first-round pick.

With his recent selection, Sean Gamble is now a step closer to realizing his dream of playing in the major leagues. His impressive journey from Des Moines to one of the nation’s premier baseball prospects is one to watch.