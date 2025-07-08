Des Moines Police Chase Ends with One Arrest After Crash

DES MOINES, Iowa — One person is in custody after leading police on a chase following a hit-and-run incident on Monday evening.

According to the Des Moines Police Department, just before 4:45 p.m., an officer on patrol near Easton Boulevard and Hubbell Avenue spotted a vehicle matching the description of one involved in a hit-and-run that occurred moments earlier.

When the officer attempted a traffic stop, the driver refused to pull over and sped away, initiating a pursuit. Police pursued the vehicle into Pleasant Hill, where the driver lost control and crashed into an embankment.

After the crash, the suspect attempted to flee the scene on foot but was quickly apprehended by officers nearby. The driver was then taken into custody.

Authorities have not released additional details regarding charges or the suspect’s identity. The investigation is ongoing, and police plan to provide more information as it becomes available.

This is a developing story. Further updates will be provided as new information is released.