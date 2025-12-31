DeSean Bishop Hits 1,000 Yards in Breakout Music City Bowl Performance

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) – DeSean Bishop, a running back for the University of Tennessee, achieved a significant milestone by rushing for over 1,000 yards in the 2025 season during the Music City Bowl against Illinois.

Bishop reached the impressive number early in the first quarter of the game on December 30, gaining 18 yards on his fifth carry. This achievement positions him as the 21st player in UT history to surpass 1,000 rushing yards in a season, following his teammate Dylan Sampson, who set a school record with 1,491 yards in 2024.

“This is a special moment for me,” Bishop said. “I’ve worked hard and I credit my family and my faith for keeping me grounded throughout this journey.”

Last season, Bishop served as a backup to Sampson, rushing for 455 yards and three touchdowns despite missing three games due to injury. But this year, as a scholarship player, he stepped up to the starting role, accumulating a total of 983 rushing yards before the bowl game.

Bishop’s journey to this moment wasn’t easy. After a standout high school career at Karns High School, where he was a two-time Mr. Football winner, he initially struggled to receive scholarship offers from major programs, prompting him to walk on at Tennessee.

“I believed in myself and took the chance, even when others didn’t,” Bishop said. “It’s about focusing on your goals and working tirelessly to achieve them.”

The running back dedicated his success to the sacrifices his family, particularly his mother, has made. In February 2021, he tragically lost his cousin Stanley Freeman to gun violence and strives to keep his memory alive. “I want him to know he is not forgotten,” Bishop stated.

As Tennessee aims for a fourth consecutive nine-win season, Bishop’s performance has become a crucial part of the Volunteers’ strategy. With the season coming to a close, he has solidified his place as a key player for Tennessee football, setting his sights on further accomplishments in the future.