DeSean Jackson’s Journey from NFL Star to Wealthy Coach

Norfolk, Virginia — DeSean Jackson, a former NFL star, has amassed a net worth of $40 million during his impressive 15-year football career. Best known for his time with the Philadelphia Eagles, Jackson finished with 11,263 receiving yards and 58 touchdowns, earning three Pro Bowl selections.

Jackson’s financial success is rooted in the multitude of contracts he signed throughout his playing days, totaling over $90 million. His most lucrative contract was a five-year, $47.5 million deal with the Eagles in 2012. As he transitions from athlete to coach, his past earnings are supporting his ventures.

Currently serving as head coach at Delaware State, Jackson is also exploring various business opportunities. His endorsements have included a recent deal with Pineapple, a California-based cannabis company. “I used the Pineapple Wellness CBD topicals in my last few seasons in the NFL,” he said. “The products worked well for me and helped shorten my recovery time between injuries.”

Jackson’s coaching efforts at Delaware State include a promising future matchup against Michael Vick‘s Norfolk State team on October 30, 2025. Both former NFL teammates will showcase their high-profile coaching skills in what is being billed as a significant match-up.

In addition to coaching, Jackson has launched a podcast with former Eagles teammate LeSean McCoy and invested in various businesses, including a taquitos chain based in California. His non-profit organization aims to promote anti-bullying and pancreatic cancer awareness.

Despite his achievements, Jackson’s name is not among the top 50 wealthiest NFL players, partly due to a lower level of visibility and endorsements compared to contemporaries like Julio Jones and Calvin Johnson. Jackson continues to build his brand while seeking new endorsement deals and navigating the real estate market.

Jackson’s investments and strategic planning appear to set him up for continued success beyond the field, as he melds his sports legacy with a new role in coaching and business.