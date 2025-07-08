Deshaun Watson and Jilly Anais Tie the Knot in Miami

Miami, Florida – Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson married Jilly Anais, a model and Sports Illustrated Swimsuit finalist, on July 3, 2025. The couple shared their joyful news on social media, delighting fans ahead of the NFL season.

Watson and Anais exchanged vows in a private yacht ceremony that coincided with their sixth anniversary of dating. Anais, 29, announced the event on her Instagram, writing, “Today is the day I become Mrs. Watson.” She later posted a photo wearing a stunning plunging V-neck dress as she relaxed on the yacht with Watson, who sported a white shirt embroidered with their wedding date.

In a video from the ceremony, the couple showcased their diamond-encrusted wedding bands while dancing to Future and The Weeknd‘s track “Low Life.” Anais captured the moment with the caption, “July 3, 2025 💍,” revealing their wedding date.

Prior to the ceremony, Anais expressed her excitement, calling it the happiest moment of her life. She mentioned how she and Watson chose to keep their wedding simple, opting for brothers as the man of honor and best man, instead of traditional bridesmaids and groomsmen. Her father walked her down the aisle.

Anais told Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, “It’s just been us, it is us. We don’t want to do all of that. Everyone will be there, but we just want it to be about us.” The couple honeymooned in the South of France, with Anais noting that Watson planned the trip entirely by himself.

Jeweler Vikar Ahmed designed Anais’ engagement ring, “The Glory Treasure,” which features over 20 carats of diamonds, valued at over $2 million. The couple announced their engagement on March 16, 2025, through joint Instagram posts that showcased their happiness.

Their relationship began in 2019 when Watson was still with the Houston Texans after meeting Anais via Instagram. In addition to her modeling work, Anais is a cookbook author and has released music.