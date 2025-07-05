Entertainment
Deshaun Watson and Jilly Anais Marry in Miami on Their Anniversary
Miami, Florida — Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson married his longtime girlfriend, model Jilly Anais, on Thursday, July 3, 2025. The wedding coincided with their sixth dating anniversary, as they both shared photos on their Instagram accounts.
The couple proudly displayed their diamond wedding bands in the pictures. Watson wore a custom white shirt featuring their wedding date stitched on the arm, reading “07.03.25.” Anais, a finalist for the 2025 Sports Illustrated Swim Search, showcased her elegant white dress adorned with lacy flowers and mesh details.
Anais and Watson chose a small ceremony, forgoing a traditional wedding party. Instead, their brothers served as Best Man and Man of Honor. Anais expressed excitement about the planning process, stating, “I am the furthest thing from a bridezilla… My fiancé planned the entire honeymoon on his own. I still am on cloud nine. Like, I had nothing to do with it. I’m so excited.”
The couple celebrated five years together last July, with a joint Instagram post appearing in March to mark their anniversary. Anais stood by Watson through a difficult period, during which he faced allegations of sexual misconduct from multiple massage therapists starting in March 2021.
Watson missed the 2021 season after requesting a trade from the Houston Texans and signed a fully guaranteed $230 million contract with the Browns in March 2022. However, he is facing challenges again, as the Browns announced Watson will likely miss significant time during the 2025 season after re-rupturing his Achilles in January.
The Browns open the 2025 season against the Cincinnati Bengals on September 7.
Recent Posts
- Trevor Story Eyes Career High Stolen Bases Amid Red Sox Success
- Héctor Neris Signs Major League Deal with Astros
- FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Quarterfinals Set for Exciting Matchups
- Brayden Fogle Commits to Georgia Bulldogs Football Program
- Blue-Chip Stocks Show Stability Amid Market Turmoil
- Galactus Popcorn Bucket Launches at Shocking Price
- Real Madrid Faces Borussia Dortmund in World Club Cup Quarterfinals
- MADMIA Launches Playful Peppa Pig George Socks for Kids
- PSG Set to Face Inter Miami in Club World Cup Clash
- Thomas Müller Reflects on Manchester United Move, Says It’s Too Late
- Mets Eye Potential Trade for Pirates Star Mitch Keller
- Djokovic Shows Dominance in Wimbledon Match Against Kecmanovic
- Real Madrid Faces Dortmund in Club World Cup Quarter-Final Showdown
- Injury Plagues Bayern’s Musiala in Club World Cup Match Against PSG
- Injury Crisis Hits Bayern Munich in PSG Showdown
- Rep. Mark Green Resigns from Congress on July 4
- Fourth of July Forecast: Clouds and Showers Expected in North Texas
- Bayern Munich Faces PSG in Club World Cup Quarterfinal Showdown
- Dortmund to Challenge Real Madrid in FIFA Club World Cup Quarterfinals
- Florida Reports Third Measles Case Amid National Outbreak