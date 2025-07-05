Deshaun Watson and Jilly Anais Marry in Miami on Their Anniversary

Miami, Florida — Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson married his longtime girlfriend, model Jilly Anais, on Thursday, July 3, 2025. The wedding coincided with their sixth dating anniversary, as they both shared photos on their Instagram accounts.

The couple proudly displayed their diamond wedding bands in the pictures. Watson wore a custom white shirt featuring their wedding date stitched on the arm, reading “07.03.25.” Anais, a finalist for the 2025 Sports Illustrated Swim Search, showcased her elegant white dress adorned with lacy flowers and mesh details.

Anais and Watson chose a small ceremony, forgoing a traditional wedding party. Instead, their brothers served as Best Man and Man of Honor. Anais expressed excitement about the planning process, stating, “I am the furthest thing from a bridezilla… My fiancé planned the entire honeymoon on his own. I still am on cloud nine. Like, I had nothing to do with it. I’m so excited.”

The couple celebrated five years together last July, with a joint Instagram post appearing in March to mark their anniversary. Anais stood by Watson through a difficult period, during which he faced allegations of sexual misconduct from multiple massage therapists starting in March 2021.

Watson missed the 2021 season after requesting a trade from the Houston Texans and signed a fully guaranteed $230 million contract with the Browns in March 2022. However, he is facing challenges again, as the Browns announced Watson will likely miss significant time during the 2025 season after re-rupturing his Achilles in January.

The Browns open the 2025 season against the Cincinnati Bengals on September 7.