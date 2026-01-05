Deshaun Watson Prepares for Comeback in 2026 Season

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Deshaun Watson, the Cleveland Browns quarterback, is currently focused on rehabilitation as he prepares for the upcoming 2026 season. Watson, who has not played since October 2024 due to an Achilles injury, will not be activated for the current season, according to Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski.

Watson originally injured his right Achilles tendon in October 2024 and underwent a second surgery in January 2025 after a setback in his recovery. Although he returned to practice in December, he was placed on the reserve/PUP list, which has prevented him from practicing with the team.

Despite challenges, Watson appeared positive in a recent social media post, stating, “Small steps, every day, leads to big changes. Stay consistent!” His contract, which is fully guaranteed, remains a factor in the team’s decision to retain him. Cutting Watson would result in substantial financial penalties.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that the Browns expect Watson to remain on the roster for the next season. The organization values his veteran presence, especially as they develop younger quarterbacks like Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel.

Stefanski praised Watson for his hard work in rehabilitation, emphasizing, “He’s done a great job with everything that’s been asked of him.” Although Watson has not played this season, he has been active in the team’s scout team practices.

The Browns will face a critical decision in the draft regarding their quarterback situation. With a No. 6 overall pick, they may choose to select a top quarterback prospect or continue with Sanders as the starter. Therefore, Watson’s future in Cleveland remains uncertain.

As he works towards a comeback, Watson aims to reclaim his position as a viable starter, and whether he will lead the Browns in 2026 is still to be determined.