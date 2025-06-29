Designer Stuart Vevers Honored With OBE at London Celebration

London, England — On a balmy Thursday evening, a fleet of black sedans arrived at Two Temple Place, a neo-Gothic building overlooking the Thames. Guests ascended the sweeping staircase, heading to the reception room to enjoy spicy margaritas and traditional British snacks.

The celebration was for British designer Stuart Vevers, who has spent over a decade as the creative director at Coach. He had just come from Buckingham Palace, where he received an OBE medal from Princess Anne, marking him as the first creative director of an American fashion house to earn this honor.

Vevers expressed his gratitude, stating, “I think sometimes our industry is seen as something frivolous, but I’ve never found it to be that way. Our industry brings people joy, and it feels like this recognizes that side of fashion that’s really meaningful for me.”

The award acknowledged Vevers’ extensive contribution to fashion and his efforts in strengthening UK-US creative relations. “Being far away from home but still being recognized for this makes it even more meaningful,” he added.

He received a warm introduction from Coach’s CEO, Todd Kahn, amidst family members who traveled from Yorkshire. Vevers was visibly emotional during his speech, expressing love for his husband, Benjamin Seidler, and their children, River and Vivienne. He shared a touching anecdote about Vivienne napping on a couch at the palace, reflecting on the importance of being oneself.

After the emotional speech, a surprise performance awaited guests, featuring Denise Pearson from the ’80s pop-R&B group Five Star. Coach’s team orchestrated the event, knowing Vevers was a mega-fan. “I’m still in shock,” he said, reminiscing about his teenage admiration for the group.

As the celebration continued, guests mingled in the building’s gardens, enjoying cocktails and music reminiscent of a wedding reception. The event highlighted not only Vevers’ achievements but also his fond reputation within the fashion industry.