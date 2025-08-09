Desmond Howard Inspires Michigan Football Ahead of Challenging Season

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan‘s football team welcomed a surprise visitor Wednesday as former Heisman Trophy winner Desmond Howard spoke to the players during fall camp. Howard, now an ESPN analyst, delivered a message emphasizing the importance of mindset for success both on and off the field.

Offensive line coach Grant Newsome shared that Howard’s talk was particularly timely, as the Wolverines prepare for their season opener against New Mexico on August 30, following a mixed performance last season under head coach Sherrone Moore.

Last year, Michigan ended with a 5-5 record, finishing strong with three consecutive wins. This season, the schedule poses new challenges; notably, the Wolverines will not play back-to-back home games for the first time since 1937. Additionally, the six home games scheduled are the fewest since 1998.

“From a purely practical, logistical standpoint, you’ve got to prepare and be ready for silent counts, especially in loud road environments,” Newsome stated. “But again, it goes back to mindset. You can look at this as a challenge or an opportunity.”

Michigan’s upcoming schedule features only one opponent in the preseason top-25 coaches’ poll, a stark contrast to last year’s four ranked foes, including three that were top four. However, the team faces increased travel demands this year, starting with a notable trip to Oklahoma in Week 2, becoming their first true road game against an SEC opponent.

After nonconference games, Michigan will begin its Big Ten play against Nebraska. Both the Sooners and Cornhuskers received votes in the preseason poll, but neither is ranked. Briefly traveling to USC on October 11, Michigan will not leave Michigan for the rest of the month, considering upcoming road games against other conference opponents.

Defensive coordinator Wink Martindale recognized the various challenges the schedule presents, stating, “It’s exciting for the kids, and they’re willing and ready to accept the challenge.”

Defensive line coach Lou Esposito, who transitioned from Western Michigan, is prepared for the hurdles of road games. “We’re going to have to win on the road in different venues, different circumstances, different times,” he said. “Wink is great at situational football, and he’s getting our guys ready.”