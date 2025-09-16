Sports
Desmond Ridder Joins Vikings as Bengals Face Quarterback Challenges
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. — Desmond Ridder, the former Cincinnati Bengals quarterback, has joined the Minnesota Vikings ahead of their Week 3 matchup against Cincinnati. This change comes after Bengals starting QB Joe Burrow was sidelined for at least three months due to a toe injury.
Originally vying for the backup position behind Burrow, Ridder’s opportunity diminished when Jake Browning outperformed him during training camp and the preseason. The Bengals ultimately waived Ridder and subsequently signed Brett Rypien, solidifying Browning’s role as the starting quarterback.
Now, after a fall from grace, Ridder will be on the Vikings’ active roster, stepping into a significant role. NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport confirmed the transition, highlighting that Ridder’s knowledge from his time with Cincinnati could provide essential insights as the Vikings prepare for the game.
The Vikings, who are looking to avoid a 1-2 start, are adapting to Ridder’s presence. Minnesota’s current starting QB, rookie JJ McCarthy, suffered an ankle injury, paving the way for veteran Carson Wentz to take over the quarterback duties.
Ridder’s familiarity with the Bengals’ offense gives the Vikings a potential advantage. The upcoming game is particularly crucial as both teams face high stakes; the Bengals seek to maintain their Super Bowl dreams while overcoming Burrow’s absence, and the Vikings look for stability with their fluctuating quarterback situation.
Cincinnati has started the season 2-0, marking their first such beginning under head coach Zac Taylor’s tenure. Browning stepped in last week against the Jacksonville Jaguars, leading the Bengals to victory despite throwing three interceptions.
As both teams gear up for Sunday’s clash at U.S. Bank Stadium, fans are left wondering how Ridder’s experience with the Bengals will impact the game’s outcome.
