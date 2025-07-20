Desmond Ridder Returns to Bengals After NFL Journey

CINCINNATI, Ohio — Former Cincinnati Bearcat quarterback Desmond Ridder is returning to the Bengals. He has signed a one-year contract with the team, reported Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

Ridder, who previously played for the Atlanta Falcons, is set to compete for a backup position behind starter Joe Burrow. The former third-round draft pick brings experience to a quarterback room that includes Jake Browning and Logan Woodside.

In his collegiate career at UC, Ridder threw for over 10,000 yards and led the Bearcats to their first College Football Playoff appearance. He finished his college career with a remarkable record of 42-6 and holds the UC record for touchdown passes with 87.

After being drafted 74th overall by Atlanta in 2022, Ridder appeared in 19 games for the Falcons, starting 17 of them. He tallied 3,544 yards, 14 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions. Following a trade to Arizona, Ridder faced another setback, as he was cut before joining the Las Vegas Raiders.

With Joe Burrow having taken nearly all snaps last season, Ridder’s addition aims to bolster the Bengals’ quarterback depth as training camp begins on July 23. Coach Zac Taylor, who previously recruited Ridder at UC, expressed his excitement about the reunion.

Ridder’s experiences and skills may provide a valuable asset to the Bengals as they continue their preparations for the upcoming NFL season.