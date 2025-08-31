Desperate Battle: Vitória and Atlético-MG Face Off in Key Match

Salvador, Brazil — This Sunday, August 31, at 6:30 PM (Brasilia time), Vitória and Atlético-MG will clash in a crucial match for their hopes in the Brasileirão. The game, part of the 22nd round, will take place at the Barradão stadium and will be broadcast live on Premiere.

Both teams come into the match under considerable pressure after recent defeats and coaching changes. Vitória suffered a humiliating 8-0 loss to Flamengo last week, leading to the dismissal of coach Fábio Carille. Rodrigo Chagas, previously the U-20 coach, has taken over as interim manager.

Meanwhile, Atlético-MG faces its own turmoil after losing to local rivals Cruzeiro in the Copa do Brasil quarter-finals, resulting in the firing of coach Cuca. Lucas Gonçalves will lead the team temporarily. Currently, Atlético sits in 12th place with 24 points, while Vitória is in the relegation zone at 17th with just 18 points.

Chagas has had five days to prepare the Vitória squad, which sees the return of key players Matheuzinho and Baralhas from injury. The tentative lineup for Vitória includes Lucas Arcanjo; Paulo Roberto, Lucas Halter, Zé Marcos, and Ramon; Baralhas, Pepê, and Matheuzinho; with Erick, Osvaldo, and Renato Kayzer up front.

On the other side, Atlético-MG is expected to field Everson; Natanael, Lyanco, Junior Alonso, and Guilherme Arana; Alan Franco, Alexsander, Gustavo Scarpa, and Cuello; with Dudu and Hulk leading the attack. Both teams hope for a turnaround in form, as Atlético-MG aims to secure a place in the Libertadores.

The rivalry intensifies as the two teams meet for the 56th time, with Atlético holding the edge in previous encounters, boasting 24 victories to Vitória’s 14. The previous match ended in a 2-2 draw earlier this year.

The atmosphere is set for an emotionally charged encounter as both clubs seek to regain their confidence and improve their standings in the league.