Destiny 2 Meets Star Wars in Exciting New Expansion

SEATTLE, Wash. — Bungie has paired the realms of light and darkness with the iconic saga of Star Wars in its latest expansion, Destiny 2: Renegades. Released on December 3, 2025, this expansion marks the first chapter in the post Light and Darkness saga.

The collaboration with Lucasfilm Games has led to a unique blend of gameplay mechanics and storytelling that enhances the player’s experience, allowing them to dive into a Star Wars-inspired narrative. Players can expect to see familiar themes from Star Wars infused into the worlds and characters of Destiny 2.

The developers have promised a narrative that takes players on a new adventure, complete with elements that evoke the spirit of the beloved Star Wars universe. Bungie encourages fans to check out thirty minutes of gameplay footage released alongside the expansion.

This addition to Destiny 2 enhances the game’s evolving nature and reflects Bungie’s commitment to keeping the experience fresh for its dedicated community. Gamers can immerse themselves in a universe where the lines between the light of the Guardians and the darkness of the Sith have blurred.

As players explore the new content, they will encounter a variety of challenges and story arcs that blend both franchises, potentially attracting new players with its innovative approach. With Destiny 2: Renegades, fans hope to see how their favorite heroes and villains interact in this eclectic crossover.