Destiny: Rising Launches with Major Changes and Free Rewards

LOS ANGELES, CA — A new mobile installment of the popular sci-fi action RPG series, Destiny: Rising, is set to launch on August 28, 2025. Developed by NetEase Games, the game aims to bring an evolution of gameplay while integrating player feedback from a recent closed beta test.

Leading up to its launch, the developers have confirmed significant changes to combat mechanics, including a revamped weapon mod system and the introduction of a sliding ability. Players will also enjoy over 200 free draws and a substantial amount of in-game currency during the launch.

“During launch, players will receive over 200 free draws, including at least 12,500 Lumia Leaves,” the developers stated. These rewards are aimed at enhancing player engagement and providing a solid start to the game.

One major addition is the reworked weapon mod system, which allows for random attributes and new progression paths for each weapon. This change is designed to offer players a personalized experience and tactics in combat.

As for the artifacts, the game has scrapped the previous set bonuses. Now, each artifact will carry its own distinct attributes, allowing for greater customization in gameplay. Players can mix and match artifacts to suit their combat style.

Moreover, the launch will kick off a Gauntlet event during the first week of Season 0. This event will reward players based on community achievements, making it a collaborative effort. In Season 1, a more challenging version of the Gauntlet will debut, introducing tougher enemies and exclusive high-tier rewards.

NetEase has also revealed plans for new content, with seasonal updates every two months and new characters added every four weeks. The studio aims to maintain steady player interest with regular enhancements and updates.

“Now, each artifact comes with distinct attributes, which lets players customize their loadouts,” the developers added. “We’re excited for players to experience these changes once Destiny: Rising goes live.”