Detained Vermont Woman Awaits Immigration Hearing After Border Confrontation

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) – Esther Ngoy Tekele, a 23-year-old woman from the Democratic Republic of the Congo, has been detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) for more than a week after crossing the Canadian border into Vermont. She was on her way home from a wedding when border patrol stopped her family at the Highgate Springs crossing.

According to her brother, Coco Ngoy, the family was held for several hours while only Esther was questioned. “The officer was like, ‘Oh, I think you guys are free to go, except for Esther. She cannot leave,’” he said. Their family event took a devastating turn, leading to confusion and fear.

Tekele, a green card holder, has lived and worked in Vermont since 2021. Her attorney, Jared Carter, expressed concern about her detention, stating that the initial reason was her visa’s supposed discrepancy regarding her marital status. “We dispute that that gives them the right to detain somebody,” Carter stated.

Ngoy expressed anxiety over his sister’s situation, highlighting the emotional toll on the family, especially on their mother, who relies heavily on Esther for support. “It’s really hard. I am trying to be strong, but to be honest, I’m not,” he said.

On Thursday morning, after 11 days of detention, Tekele was granted bond in an immigration court. Her attorney expects her release to come soon. However, the government still aims to deport her, with an upcoming hearing set for July 31.

During the detention period, Tekele’s family struggled to navigate their new reality. They learned of her detention three days after she was taken away, complicating the process of seeking help. Ngoy noted, “Nobody would tell me where she was. I left there hopeless.”u00a0

Supporters rallied outside the Peace & Justice Center in Burlington, showing solidarity as they watched Tekele’s virtual bond hearing. There is a sense of relief with her potential release, but uncertainty remains about the future. “For now, I’m happy to hear that she will be out,” Ngoy said, reflecting on the hope of reuniting his family.