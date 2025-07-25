Detainee From Glenn Valley Foods Raid Released on Bond After Advocacy

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. — A man detained during the Glenn Valley Foods raid has been released on bond from the Lincoln County Detention Facility. This release follows advocacy efforts and legal representation amid a recently leaked Department of Homeland Security directive that tightens eligibility for detainees.

The detainee, whose name remains confidential, was reunited with his partner and two children on Monday. Several advocacy organizations, including the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) and Prairielands Freedom Fund, worked tirelessly to secure his release. “The family was just wrapped in support,” said ACLU Executive Director Mindy Rush Chipman.

The man faced removal proceedings, with an immigration judge determining his bond eligibility on July 9. His attorney successfully proved to the judge that he was neither a flight risk nor a danger to the community. Following that ruling, he was granted a $10,000 bond.

With assistance from the Prairielands Freedom Fund, the bond was paid the next day. “It’s not easy to get the money together,” said Elizabeth Bernal from the fund. “Many people have to borrow money or sell their belongings.”

Despite paying the bond, the family initially encountered difficulties. After a four-hour drive to the detention center, they were notified that the man would not be released. “They returned to the detention center the next day, only to find out again that he wasn’t going to be released,” Chipman said.

The ACLU and other advocacy groups contacted U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), emphasizing that the detainee had met all requirements. “Our client adhered to all procedures, and a court order was in place that required compliance,” Chipman noted, which eventually led to the man’s release.

While he has reunited with his family, his coworkers at the detention center remain in custody. Legal proceedings for the detainee are ongoing, with his next hearing scheduled for April 2026. “That’s not the trial; it’s what we refer to as a preliminary hearing,” Chipman explained.

The detainee’s attorney, Paul Forney, stated, “In this case, ICE has shown a blatant disregard for the rules and my client’s civil liberties.” KETV reached out to ICE for a comment regarding the release, but did not receive a response.