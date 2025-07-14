Detective Ballard Tackles Cold Cases in New Amazon Series

LOS ANGELES, CA — Prime Video‘s latest police procedural, “Ballard,” follows Detective Renée Ballard as she leads LAPD’s Cold Case Division. Based on Michael Connelly‘s novels, the show was adapted for television by Kendall Sherwood and Michael Alaimo. The 10-episode series premieres amid gripping crime scenes and complex characters.

Detective Ballard, played by Maggie Q, is cast aside from the Robbery and Homicide division after exposing a corrupt cop. Assigned to a struggling Cold Case Division, Ballard has to use her resourcefulness and a group of volunteers to tackle unsolved murders. The series opens with a thrilling gun chase, where Ballard captures a suspect, marking the team’s first success.

The Cold Case Division includes Thomas Laffont, Ballard’s retired partner; Ted Rawls, a reserve officer assigned to watch her; Colleen Hatteras, an eager volunteer; and Martina Castro, a legal intern. After quickly solving their first case, Ballard decides to investigate John Doe #38, a man last seen seven years ago at a bus station, despite pressure from Councilman Jake Pearlman, whose sister’s murder remains unsolved.

Councilman Pearlman, portrayed by Noah Bean, is focused on the unresolved death of his sister, Sarah Pearlman. Though he wants Ballard to prioritize that case, she is determined to pursue the John Doe case while balancing the demands of her superiors. She recruits Samira Parker, played by Courtney Taylor, a former LAPD officer with insights into the John Doe case.

The series resonates due to its realistic portrayal of challenges within policing, especially in addressing corruption. Not only does Ballard strive for justice, but the show also explores the dynamics of a profession that often marginalizes women and people of color in its depiction of law enforcement.

The pacing of “Ballard” offers viewers an engaging crime drama. While the mainplots revolve around the two cases, the series also revisits other unsolved cases that highlight the thorough investigative process. Audiences can expect thrilling twists and unexpected resolutions as Ballard’s tenacity leads her down complicated paths.

The storytelling combines well-crafted writing with relatable characters, rapidly placing “Ballard” atop the ranks among police dramas. As the first season wraps up, it’s evident that Detective Ballard and her persistent team are just beginning their quest for truth. All episodes of “Ballard” are now available for streaming on Prime Video.