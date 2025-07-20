News
Detective Robbed at Gunpoint During Undercover Operation in Riverview
RIVERVIEW, Fla. — A Hillsborough County detective was robbed at gunpoint during an undercover operation on Friday. The incident occurred as detectives attempted to purchase THC vape pens, marijuana, and oxycodone at the Reflections Apartment Complex in Riverview.
Surveillance video from the scene captured the moment when two suspects, 17-year-old Daryl Cole and 18-year-old Christopher Samuels, threatened the undercover detective. They brandished firearms, pressed them against his body, and demanded cash.
“In a split second, this incident could have ended in tragedy,” said Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister. “The fact that our detective walked away unharmed is nothing short of a miracle.”
After the robbery, the suspects fled the area on foot, having abandoned their vehicle. Chronister praised the efforts of his deputies, stating, “Our deputies put their lives on the line every single day to protect this community from the violent individuals who threaten it, and we will never stop pursuing justice.”
Authorities later identified a third suspect, 18-year-old Ce’Dreon Davis, as the getaway driver. Surveillance footage showed him picking up Cole and Samuels shortly after the crime.
Law enforcement arrested Cole at his sister’s home in Tampa, while Samuels was taken into custody in Auburndale with the help of multiple police agencies. Cole has a significant criminal history with 26 prior felony arrests and 10 misdemeanor arrests as of this incident.
The investigation is ongoing, and authorities have stated that updates will be provided as they become available.
Recent Posts
- Detective Robbed at Gunpoint During Undercover Operation in Riverview
- Emelec Faces Mushuc Runa in Crucial Match
- Palmeiras Faces Potential Changes Ahead of Atlético-MG Match
- Sport Recife Faces Botafogo in Brazilian Clash on Sunday
- Dudu Suspended; Atlético-MG Faces Palmeiras Without Star Forward
- Chiefs Extend George Karlaftis’ Contract for $93 Million
- Admiral’s Cup Revival Set to Challenge 15 Teams This Weekend
- Orioles Seek Victory to End Losing Streak in Tampa
- Cubs Eye Trades as Misiorowski Shines for Brewers
- US Vice President JD Vance Plans Family Trip to Cotswolds
- Boeheim’s Army Dominates Herkimer Originals in TBT Opener
- Quaxly Takes Center Stage for Pokémon GO Community Day on July 20
- Padres Rotate DH Position as Series Against Nationals Continues
- Yankees Promote Top Prospect Rafael Flores to Triple-A
- Pumas Seek Goalkeeper Amid Early Tournament Struggles
- Colton Herta Takes Pole for Grand Prix of Toronto Amid Ferrucci’s Crash
- 2025 Open Championship Set to Begin at Royal Portrush
- Nationals Show Resilience with Win After Frustrating Loss
- Bob Bubka, Legendary Golf Broadcaster, Passes Away
- Phillies Face Angels in Crucial Sunday Showdown