Detective Robbed at Gunpoint During Undercover Operation in Riverview

RIVERVIEW, Fla. — A Hillsborough County detective was robbed at gunpoint during an undercover operation on Friday. The incident occurred as detectives attempted to purchase THC vape pens, marijuana, and oxycodone at the Reflections Apartment Complex in Riverview.

Surveillance video from the scene captured the moment when two suspects, 17-year-old Daryl Cole and 18-year-old Christopher Samuels, threatened the undercover detective. They brandished firearms, pressed them against his body, and demanded cash.

“In a split second, this incident could have ended in tragedy,” said Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister. “The fact that our detective walked away unharmed is nothing short of a miracle.”

After the robbery, the suspects fled the area on foot, having abandoned their vehicle. Chronister praised the efforts of his deputies, stating, “Our deputies put their lives on the line every single day to protect this community from the violent individuals who threaten it, and we will never stop pursuing justice.”

Authorities later identified a third suspect, 18-year-old Ce’Dreon Davis, as the getaway driver. Surveillance footage showed him picking up Cole and Samuels shortly after the crime.

Law enforcement arrested Cole at his sister’s home in Tampa, while Samuels was taken into custody in Auburndale with the help of multiple police agencies. Cole has a significant criminal history with 26 prior felony arrests and 10 misdemeanor arrests as of this incident.

The investigation is ongoing, and authorities have stated that updates will be provided as they become available.