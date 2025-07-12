Detective Ujjwalan Now Streaming on Netflix After Theatrical Release

Plachikavu, Kerala – The Malayalam mystery film ‘Detective Ujjwalan’ is now streaming on Netflix starting July 11, 2025. This thriller follows Ujjwalan, played by Dhyan Sreenivasan, a library official who becomes a detective by night. He usually solves small crimes in his village until a serial killer appears, threatening the peace.

‘Detective Ujjwalan’ was originally released in theaters on May 23, 2025, and has since received a mixed response. Fans have eagerly awaited its streaming debut. Netflix announced the availability today on social media, stating, “Case endhaayalum Ujjwalan is always standing on business. Watch Detective Ujjwalan on Netflix, out 11 July in Malayalam.”

The film centers around Ujjwalan’s struggle to uncover the identity of a masked serial killer terrorizing his village. As he balances his responsibilities as a library official with his detective work, Ujjwalan takes on bigger challenges that test his skills. The film also stars Siju Wilson, Kottayam Nazeer, and several others in supporting roles.

Directed by Indraneel Gopeekrishnan and Rahul G, ‘Detective Ujjwalan’ is produced by Sophia Paul under the Weekend Blockbusters banner. Despite its initial box office performance, which netted around ₹6.5 crore against a budget of ₹4.5 crore, the digital premiere has generated renewed interest.

The film is part of the Weekend Cinematic Universe, following the superhero film ‘Minnal Murali’ and aims to captivate audiences with its unique storyline and engaging characters.

With ‘Detective Ujjwalan’ now available to stream, viewers can immerse themselves in the dark and thrilling narrative. As the investigation unfolds, Ujjwalan’s wit and determination are put to the ultimate test.