Detroit Lions Cornerback Ennis Rakestraw Might Need Surgery

Detroit, MI — Detroit Lions cornerback Ennis Rakestraw may be facing surgery following a shoulder injury sustained during practice on Monday night. The second-year player had already been recovering from a chest contusion when he went down.

Rakestraw was injured on the first team rep of practice, requiring assistance from training staff to leave the field. Lions head coach Dan Campbell confirmed on Monday that Rakestraw was undergoing evaluation for the injury. “Yeah, we’re getting it checked now. We’ll know more in due time,” he said.

Despite the uncertainty surrounding his condition, Rakestraw provided a hint about his status through an Instagram story on Thursday morning, posting a picture of himself appearing to be prepped for surgery with the caption, “Road to Be back starts soon.”

Campbell expressed sympathy for Rakestraw, noting, “You hate it for the kid, you hate it. It’s not his fault, just one of those tough deals. All you can do is try to get it better, and rehab, come back stronger, and move on.”

As for the timeline for recovery, it remains uncertain. If Rakestraw’s surgery is season-ending, the Lions could place him on injured reserve. Alternatively, if he might return this season, the team could keep him on the 90-man roster during training camp before deciding on his IR status.

The Lions will have another opportunity to provide updates when Campbell speaks to the media after their preseason game against the Atlanta Falcons on Friday night.