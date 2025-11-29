Sports
Detroit Lions Legend Lem Barney Passes Away at 80
Detroit, MI — Lem Barney, a legendary cornerback for the Detroit Lions and Pro Football Hall of Famer, has died at the age of 80. He passed away on November 29, 2025, though the cause of death has not been disclosed.
Born on September 8, 1945, in Gulfport, Mississippi, Barney emerged as a standout athlete at 33rd Avenue High School before attending Jackson State University. While at Jackson State, he became a three-time all-conference defensive back and punter, laying the groundwork for his future NFL success.
Barney was drafted by the Lions in the second round of the 1967 NFL Draft, quickly establishing himself as a defensive star. He earned NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year honors after leading the league with 10 interceptions in his first season.
Over his 11-season career with the Lions, which lasted from 1967 to 1977, he recorded a total of 56 interceptions and scored 11 touchdowns, solidifying his reputation as one of the best cornerbacks of his generation. Barney was selected to seven Pro Bowls and named a first-team All-Pro in 1968 and 1969.
In addition to his on-field success, Barney was also known for his musical talents, having sung backup for Marvin Gaye on the classic album “What’s Going On.” After retiring from football, he advocated for concussion awareness, sharing his personal struggles with brain injuries.
Barney’s contributions to football and his community did not go unnoticed. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1992, making him the first Jackson State player to receive this honor. He was also honored by several other sports halls of fame throughout his life.
His legacy as a trailblazer for HBCU athletes and a champion for player safety will not be forgotten. Current and former players, fans, and the entire football community mourn the loss of Lem Barney.
