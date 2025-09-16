Detroit Lions Sign Malik Cunningham to Prepare for Lamar Jackson

Detroit, MI – The Detroit Lions are ramping up their preparations for Monday Night Football against the Baltimore Ravens by signing versatile quarterback Malik Cunningham to their practice squad. The news was reported by Adam Schefter on September 16, 2025.

Cunningham, an athletic quarterback from Louisville, went undrafted in 2023 but has experience with both the New England Patriots and the Ravens. He briefly reunited with Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson during his rookie season before re-signing with Baltimore this offseason, although he did not make the final roster.

The Lions recently brought Cunningham in for a tryout, and his arrival comes at a crucial time as they gear up to face Jackson and the Ravens. With a 40-yard dash time of 4.53 seconds, Cunningham’s speed and agility could provide valuable insight as the Lions aim to contain Jackson’s mobile style of play.

In their last encounter in 2023, the Lions lost to the Ravens 38-6, with Jackson throwing for 357 yards and three touchdowns while rushing for another score. Earlier this month, the Lions managed to contain the Chicago Bears‘ mobile quarterback, Caleb Williams, limiting him to just 27 rushing yards.

While Cunningham’s long-term role on the Lions’ roster remains unclear, his immediate significance is evident as the team seeks to refine their defensive strategies. The Lions’ defense, led by coordinator Kelvin Sheppard, is looking to tighten up against a dual-threat quarterback like Jackson.

The signing is not yet official, and the corresponding practice squad move is currently under wraps. However, the Lions are clearly focused on leaving no stone unturned as they aim for a strong showing against the Ravens this week.