Sports
Detroit Lions Tackle Justin Herron Injured Before Falcons Preseason Game
Atlanta, GA — Justin Herron, a veteran offensive tackle for the Detroit Lions, suffered an apparent right arm injury during pregame warmups before Friday night’s preseason game against the Atlanta Falcons.
The injury was evident as Herron, who was signed earlier this month, left the field at Mercedes-Benz Stadium visibly upset. The Lions were already facing challenges in their offensive line, with starters Penei Sewell and Taylor Decker not expected to play and key reserves Dan Skipper and Jamarco Jones both sidelined due to ankle injuries.
On Friday, the Lions’ starting offensive line included Giovanni Manu, Kayode Awosika, Trystan Colon, Tate Ratledge, and Mason Miller from left to right. Manu is likely to receive significant playing time against the Falcons, while Miller, an undrafted free agent, may also see increased opportunities. Additionally, fans should keep an eye on Colby Sorsdal, a former fifth-round pick with the ability to play both guard and tackle.
Herron, 29, has made 11 career starts in the NFL. He began his professional journey with the New England Patriots from 2020 to 2022 and later spent time with the Las Vegas Raiders in 2023. He missed the entire 2024 season due to a knee injury.
Recent Posts
- LSU Running Back Arrested for Accessory to Murder
- St. Louis Cardinals Face Uncertain Future Under New Management
- Sturgeon Moon Wows Skywatchers Around the World on August 9, 2025
- Marquense Se enfrenta a Cobán Imperial en la Jornada 4 del Apertura 2025
- Caroline Garcia’s Ball Girl Mix-up Leads to On-Court Confusion
- Florida Gators’ Jake Slaughter Named to Rimington Trophy Watch List
- LA Galaxy Set for Exciting Match Against Seattle Sounders on August 10
- Chivas Face Off Against Santos in Liga MX Apertura 2025
- Eight Dead in Nightclub Shooting in Ecuador Amid Rising Violence
- A Look Back at Joe Jonas and His Famous Exes After Divorce
- Fox News Tops Ratings with Trey Gowdy, CNN Leads Daytime Viewership
- Mamdani’s Surprise Victory Signals Shift in Democratic Party
- Nolan Arenado’s Future with Cardinals in Doubt as Injury Lingers
- Moldovan Court Sentences Pro-Kremlin Leader to Seven Years
- United Airlines Grounds Flights Nationwide Due to Tech Outage
- Bulgaria’s Ministry Clears Sofia University Dean of Plagiarism Claims
- MLB Trade Deadline Impact: August Challenges for Contenders
- Final Episode of The Gilded Age Season 3 Set for August 11
- Son Heung-min Scores Late Penalty in LAFC Debut Draw
- Lionsgate Reports Strong Library Revenue Amid Film Division Struggles