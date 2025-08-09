Detroit Lions Tackle Justin Herron Injured Before Falcons Preseason Game

Atlanta, GA — Justin Herron, a veteran offensive tackle for the Detroit Lions, suffered an apparent right arm injury during pregame warmups before Friday night’s preseason game against the Atlanta Falcons.

The injury was evident as Herron, who was signed earlier this month, left the field at Mercedes-Benz Stadium visibly upset. The Lions were already facing challenges in their offensive line, with starters Penei Sewell and Taylor Decker not expected to play and key reserves Dan Skipper and Jamarco Jones both sidelined due to ankle injuries.

On Friday, the Lions’ starting offensive line included Giovanni Manu, Kayode Awosika, Trystan Colon, Tate Ratledge, and Mason Miller from left to right. Manu is likely to receive significant playing time against the Falcons, while Miller, an undrafted free agent, may also see increased opportunities. Additionally, fans should keep an eye on Colby Sorsdal, a former fifth-round pick with the ability to play both guard and tackle.

Herron, 29, has made 11 career starts in the NFL. He began his professional journey with the New England Patriots from 2020 to 2022 and later spent time with the Las Vegas Raiders in 2023. He missed the entire 2024 season due to a knee injury.