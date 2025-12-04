Detroit Pistons’ Jalen Duren Likely To Return Against Hawks

Detroit, Michigan – The Detroit Pistons are looking to maintain their strong start to the 2025-26 NBA season, boasting a 16-4 record heading into Monday’s game against the Atlanta Hawks. A key factor in their success has been center Jalen Duren, who has excelled with averages of 19.5 points, 11.8 rebounds, and 1.1 blocks per game.

The 22-year-old Duren has been a force in the paint, shooting 65.4% from the field and 76.4% from the free-throw line. His performance has earned him a vital role in the Pistons’ resurgence over the past two seasons.

However, Duren’s status for Monday’s game has been uncertain since he missed Saturday’s match against the Miami Heat due to a lower left leg contusion. Despite his absence, the Pistons secured a victory that showcased their depth and resilience.

On Sunday, league sources indicated that Duren’s status had been upgraded to probable for the upcoming game in Atlanta. This designation suggests that his injury is not serious, and he is expected to return to the starting lineup.

“Lower leg injuries can be tricky for big men,” said a team insider. “But the probable designation is reassuring for us and shows our commitment to his long-term health.”

Duren’s return is particularly significant for the Pistons, who have faced struggles in past seasons when key players have missed time. His presence is crucial for the team’s playoff aspirations, and fans have high hopes he might even enter the All-Star conversation this season.

As Duren continues to develop, his core abilities have anchored the Pistons’ defense and contributed to their offensive opportunities, especially through second-chance points. His growing chemistry with teammates such as Cade Cunningham and Ausar Thompson has elevated the team’s overall performance.

With Duren expected back on the court, the Pistons are optimistic about extending their winning streak against the Hawks. Tip-off is scheduled for tomorrow night in Atlanta.