Detroit Tigers Celebrate 50th Win with Special Tribute

DETROIT, Mich. (WNEM) – The Detroit Tigers achieved a significant milestone on Tuesday night by becoming the first team in Major League Baseball this season to reach 50 wins, following an 11–4 victory over the Oakland Athletics at Comerica Park. Pitcher Tarik Skubal secured his 50th career win in the game.

“Winning is fun. Winning cures everything,” Skubal said after the game. “I don’t think this group by any means is satisfied. I don’t think we’ve accomplished anything. First to 50, in my eyes, doesn’t really matter. We need to get to 51 tomorrow.”

In honor of this achievement, LEGOLAND® Discovery Center Michigan unveiled a special tribute featuring a sign reading, “1ST TO 50,” complemented by a roaring tiger character atop a miniature arena in their MINILAND Detroit exhibit.

Clint Parry, LEGOLAND’s Master Model Builder, expressed excitement about celebrating the Tigers’ accomplishment. “The Motor City’s sports resurgence has everyone fired up,” Parry said. He highlighted an interactive pinball game in their mini stadium, allowing visitors to experience a simulated baseball game.

More than 5,000 hours of work from 15 LEGO experts went into constructing the entire MINILAND Detroit setup, which features well-known landmarks like Ford Field and Comerica Park. It contains over one million LEGO bricks, making it a popular attraction for both sports fans and families.

As the season progresses, questions linger about whether the Tigers can maintain this momentum and continue their winning ways against the competition in the postseason.