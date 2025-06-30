Detroit Tigers Celebrate 50 Wins with LEGOLAND Honor

DETROIT, Mich. — The Detroit Tigers made history on Tuesday night by becoming the first team in Major League Baseball to reach 50 wins this season, achieving the milestone with an 11–4 victory against the Oakland Athletics at Comerica Park. Ace pitcher Tarik Skubal earned the win, overcoming a shaky start to push his career total to 50 victories.

“Winning is fun. Winning cures everything,” Skubal said after the game. “Bad day, good day, if you walk away with a win, it doesn’t really matter. I don’t think this group by any means is satisfied. We need to get to 51 tomorrow.”

To commemorate the Tigers’ milestone, LEGOLAND® Discovery Center Michigan has unveiled a special display featuring a sign that reads “1ST TO 50” along with a model of a roaring tiger atop a mini version of the stadium in MINILAND Detroit. Clint Parry, the center’s Master Model Builder, expressed excitement about celebrating the team’s achievement.

“The Motor City’s sports resurgence has everyone fired up, and I thought celebrating this exciting milestone for our baseball team was a great way to kick off the summer,” Parry said. He highlighted an interactive pinball game within the mini stadium that simulates hitting in baseball.

The MINILAND cityscape took more than 5,000 hours to build, using over one million LEGO bricks, and includes miniature versions of other Detroit landmarks such as Ford Field and Little Caesars Arena.

As of Tuesday’s game, the Tigers hold a strong position in the AL Central, leading the division by 10.5 games. This success comes after a surprising turnaround from last season, when they just barely missed the playoffs.

The Tigers now shift their focus to a challenging season ahead, with upcoming games and the potential trade deadline on the horizon. With a solid roster, including rising stars, they look to maintain this momentum as they push deeper into the season.