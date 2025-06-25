Detroit Tigers Excel in 2025 First Half; Players About to Shine

DETROIT — As of June 24, 2025, the Detroit Tigers sit at an impressive 8.5-game lead in the American League Central, 79 games into the season. While the team faces questions regarding their bullpen and rotation, their performance thus far has showcased a mix of highs and lows.

Among the standouts, outfielder Riley Greene leads the team with 2.6 fWAR and has been particularly hot lately, hitting .370 with four home runs in the past two weeks. This performance puts Greene on the verge of making the All-Star team for a second consecutive year.

Catcher Dillon Dingler is another surprise success, hitting .273 with a 105 wRC+, and has established himself as a candidate for the All-Star roster with his impressive defensive skills.

Outfielder Wenceel Pérez, since returning from the injured list, has contributed significantly with six home runs in just 78 plate appearances, proving to be an X-factor for the Tigers.

On the pitching side, right-handed pitcher Tommy Kahnle has dominated with a 1.35 ERA, utilizing his changeup effectively. His bullpen teammate, Chase Lee, has also shone since his call-up from Triple A, posting a 2.25 ERA in 24 innings.

Casey Mize has had mixed results but maintains a record of 7-2 with a 2.88 ERA, while Tarik Skubal leads all MLB pitchers with a remarkable 3.9 fWAR. Meanwhile, rookie Dylan Smith is starting to earn more opportunities after a strong debut.

Infielder Colt Keith, after a slow start, has improved to a .277 batting average since May 1, while first baseman Spencer Torkelson has hit 16 home runs, despite some recent struggles at the plate.

Second baseman Gleyber Torres has been a key contributor, leading with a .386 on-base percentage as the lineup’s consistent presence. Utility player Javier Báez reflects a comeback story, raising his wRC+ significantly compared to last year.

Jones, recently called up, has made an immediate impact with a .409 batting average in 13 games. Other players, such as Zach McKinstry and Sawyer Gipson-Long, are working through their trajectories as well.

The Tigers aim to address their pitching inconsistencies as they move into the second half of the season. With strong performances and several players stepping into greater roles, Detroit looks poised to maintain their lead in the division.